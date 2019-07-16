It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Deborah Carol Behrens Fessler on the evening of Monday, May 8, 2019 at the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Leonard Behrens and Edith Marie Langley.
She is survived by her life partner Jerry Springs; her son, Jason Brown and his wife Jennifer; her granddaughter, Annika; and Jerry’s children, John Springs and Reanna Springs McCurry, whom she thought of as her own.
Born in Huntsville January 8, 1951, Debbie and her parents soon moved to live in a home her father built in the beautiful Seguin countryside. Debbie eventually returned to that home, making it a sanctuary filled with the feel and smell of generations of happiness and love.
Debbie was an inspired artist, who mastered any craft she set her mind to, creating a wellspring of exceptional pieces of jewelry, enamel, engravings, and masterful quilts.
Elm Creek Quilting, a business she developed with her partner Sandy Herbold Haugen, was her last great undertaking, through which she was able to pass on beautiful pieces for a loyal following of clients, business associates, and close friends to remember her by.
Before returning to the peace of God’s embrace, Debbie, a loving Catholic, expressed her beliefs by welcoming others with open arms and putting other people’s needs before her own. She had the rare talent of making everybody around her a better person and always had time to listen and support her friends and family.
She will be missed by a great many people who will remember her as a devoted mother, loving partner, true friend, and giving individual.
A Mass in Debbie’s honor will be held on July 20, 2019 at the St. James Catholic Church at 510 South Camp St., Seguin, TX. Mass will start at 10am with a reception to follow in the family center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. James Catholic Church would be appreciated.