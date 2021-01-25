May 25, 1938 — January 14, 2021
Frances Urquiza, age 82 of Seguin, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was born on May 25, 1938 in Seguin, Texas to Saragoza Marez and Eloisa Hernandez Marez.
Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her infectious laugh would always bring a smile to your face. She was a great cook and housewife, usually preparing large meals, especially during the holidays. When she was more physically able, you would see her in the evenings watering all her lovely plants. She spoiled her children in their younger years and her children returned the favor in her more advanced age.
In her later years, she loved getting on Facebook to see what was happening among her family and friends. She loved watching videos on that site, especially related to cooking. It was her favorite form of entertainment. She also loved playing Mexican bingo every now and then. She loved her children and grandchildren and looked forward to their visits.
She was the last survivor of her family and there were days that it brought sadness to her. Our heart aches to lose her, but we are comforted in the fact that she is no longer in pain or suffering and that she is with all her family and loved ones that have gone before her. We also know that we will see her again one day. She is rejoicing in heaven with a young, healthy body and an eternal smile on her face.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Steven Louis Urquiza Garcia Jr.; brothers, Felipe Marez, Melquiades Marez, Jose Marez and Aurelio Marez; sisters, Guadalupe Polanco, Mary Garcia and Elidia Peña.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Moses C. Urquiza; her children, David Herrera (Mila), Gracie Noriega (Daniel), Minerva Medina (Daniel), Moses Urquiza Jr. (Bertha), Ernest Urquiza, Rachel Urquiza, David Urquiza (Pam); grandchildren, Yvette Robles (Paul), David Herrera Jr. (Brandy), Daniel Herrera, Carmen Peek (Steven), Vincent Herrera, Donna Bencomo (Eli), Abel Acuña (Elizabeth), Rita Lagunas (Bryan), Israel Lara (Josie), Natalie Ibarra (Juan), Amanda Perez (Justin), Justyn Garcia, Jeffery Urquiza and Meagan Davis; 22 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Lydia Arriola, Lee Wilson (Len), Tina Luna, Elvira Marez, Josephine Marez; brother-in-law, Jimmy Luna (Rose) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
We would like to thank all those who cared for her at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and to all who have sent prayers, cards, food and their love during this most difficult time.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 12 noon followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Nohemi Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
Pallbearers will be David Urquiza, Justyn Garcia, Daniel Noriega, Daniel Ochoa, Abel Acuña, Eli Bencomo, Justin Perez and Eustolio Acuña.
Memorial contributions may be made to La Trinidad United Methodist Church, 306 E. Gonzales St., Seguin, TX 78155, (830) 379-1991.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.