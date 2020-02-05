Jesse Gonzales passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Franklin Park Assisted Living in Round Rock, Texas. Jesse was 87 years of age.
Jesse was born on May 19, 1932 in Seguin, Texas to the late A.G. Gonzales and Catalina (Hernandez) Gonzales.
He was a graduate of Seguin High School, Class of 1951 and Austin Community College in 1982. Jesse enlisted and served in the Korea and Vietnam War during his service of over 20 years in the United Sates Air Force.
Jesse was a true one of a kind individual. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many known for his love of family and generousness. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jesse leaves behind a family that he loved so much. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 66 years Bertha Gonzales of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Yvonne Crum and her husband David of Austin, Texas; son Albert Gonzales and his wife Jill of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Christine DeJohn and her husband Ray; Bryan Velasquez and his wife Stephanie; David Gonzales and his wife Kristi; Wesley Gonzales; Amber Velasquez; great- grandchildren, Gabriella and Tyler Gonzales; Laila DeJohn; sisters, Elena Bittner; Gloria Hernandez; as well as many extended family members and close friends.
Jesse was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother A.H. (Nachito) Gonzales.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Pastor Don Long will be officiating and interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Mausoleum. Military honors will be afforded by the United States Active Duty Air Force.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Memorial Contributions in Jesse’s name made to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. Jesse loved his dogs, Tippy, Brandie, Gigi and Mollie who provided many years of companionship.