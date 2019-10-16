Mary Ola Woosley passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Mary was born on July 24, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas to Charlie Joe and Nellie May Strange.
She was preceded in death by husband: Robert Clayton Woosley; parents: Charlie Joe and Nellie May Strange; son: George Marshall Woosley; brother: Joe Strange; sister: Ruby Nell Clay. Mary is survived by brother: Carl Sutton Strange; her children: Linda Weyel (husband: Rodger, deceased), Robert Woosley, Jr., William “Bill” Woosley (wife: Donna), and Martina “Tina” Artz (husband: Konstant); 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her two precious dogs: Jessie and Quizzy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary.
Graveside service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach.