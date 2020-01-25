Frank Fulton Fennell, Sr. Jan 25, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ball High School graduate, Frank Fulton Fennell, Sr. was born April 8, 1930 in Seguin, and died on Jan. 13, 2020 in Columbia, MD. A funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 24 in Maryland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Seguin Magazine Today's e-Edition Seguin Gazette Seguin Gazette Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesSPD: Argument over woman leads to shootingMan arrested, charged in weekend shooting26-year-old man arrested in connection to weekend shootingCouple hopes to convert old fire house to distilleryCounty attorney seeks death in 2017 slayingsBrothers facing drug charges after traffic stopSISD superintendent accepts Madison positionPair arrested on drug charges following bustFire guts home, displaces familyTraffic stop lands man in jail facing drug charges Images CollectionsMartin Luther King Day Symbolic MarchTexas Better Newspaper ContestOfficially Off DutyA 'Bright' Survivor