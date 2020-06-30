Betty Hobizal Hyatt, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on June 27, 2020. Betty was born on August 21, 1938 in Flatonia, Texas to Albina (Mares) and Tom Hobizal.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Archie Mayfield and Alger “Al” Hyatt, Sr., her parents, her brother, George Hobizal, step son-in-law, Charles May, and her step-grandsons, Chris Mayfield and Daylon Mayfield. Survivors include her nephews, Marcel Hobizal and wife Michele, and Myron Hobizal; sister-in-law, Cora Hobizal; step-children, Steve Mayfield and wife Kay, John Wayne Mayfield and wife Delane, Pam May, Tom Mayfield and wife Frances, Paula Keyes and husband Shon, Alger “Al” Hyatt, Jr., and Melissa Jane Hyatt and boyfriend, Jay Wolfenbarger; step-grandchildren, Steven Mayfield, Chancy Lane Slater and husband Karl, Justin Wetz and wife Marlo, Charlene May Vaquera and husband George and Regan Carly Hyatt; other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Flatonia, Texas with the Rev. Eddie Winkler officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all social distancing protocol will be followed. Face coverings are encouraged. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
