February 24, 1999 – November 27, 2020
Peter James Gonzalez, 21, was born in San Antonio, Texas. While his work here is done and his mission complete we take great comfort knowing he is reunited with his great grandfather, Frank Esquivel; his grandmother, Nina Esquivel and his beloved uncle Ret. Maj. Enrique Guerrero, Jr. who served as his mentor and friend.
James leaves behind his mother, Gina Nelson and husband Schuyler, with sisters, Olivia and Catherine; father, Pete Gonzalez and wife Debbie, with siblings Peyton, Pilot and Penley; grandparents; loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He was the definition of love in the best way possible.
