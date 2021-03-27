Teodoro “Lolo” Gutierrez of Seguin, Texas was welcomed home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the age of 79. He was born to Pilar Sr. and Felipa (Rubio) Gutierrez on October 29, 1941 in Seguin, Texas.
Teodoro was a kind and giving person. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Anyone and everyone who he came across knew how much of a jokester he was. He always had something funny to say. It was always a joy to him to make someone smile and laugh. He was a strong and independent person even though he was missing both of his legs and was in a wheelchair. He still managed to drive his truck on his own and go where he needed to. He loved keeping busy by doing home projects as a hobby. He also was a BIG Dallas Cowboys fan and never missed a game on television. Singing was one of his favorite things to do and he was actually pretty good at it.
Family was always important to him, but God always came first. He was a devout Catholic, who always recited the rosary every night. He prayed for everyone he loved and for those he cared for and those who simply needed prayer. Although he died suddenly and unexpectedly, he’s going to be truly missed. It was God’s will and timing for him to go join him, as we accept to let him go. As promised by God, he’s not suffering or in pain. He’s walking in Heaven with Jesus and with his two new legs. May God bless him, have mercy on him and give him a wonderful eternity.
Teodoro is preceded in death by both of his parents; his loving wife, Esperanza Montoya Leal; his brothers, Felix Gutierrez Sr., Felimon Gutierrez, Federico Gutierrez, Pilar Gutierrez Sr., Refugio Gutierrez and his sisters, Maria Carrillo, Dominga Gutierrez Molina, and Yolanda Rangel.
Left to cherish his memory is his only son, Patrick and wife Maryann Leal; his brother, Francisco and wife Irene Gutierrez; 6-granchildren and numerous great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. A final viewing will be on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 9:00 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Gutierrez, Mario Gutierrez, Ben Gutierrez Rangel, Jeremiah Gutierrez, Emilio Gutierrez and Ryan Navarro.
All guests attending services at the funeral home and the church are required to wear a face covering upon entering the funeral home and inside the chapel at all times.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.