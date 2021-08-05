Jimmy Charles Landrum, age 82 of Seguin, formerly of Nixon, passed away on August 2, 2021. Jimmy was born on August 13, 1938 in Falls County, Texas to Lola (Cannon) and John Landrum.
Jimmy will be remembered for working many years in the automotive parts business both in Nixon and Seguin. Jimmy loved the Lord and his heart’s desire was always to share the Gospel with people. He loved and cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Wiley Landrum; children, Tammy Landrum, Tracy Clark and husband Ron, Brian Landrum, and Jimmy “Buddy” Landrum, Jr. and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Ronnie Clark, Stephanie Clark, Amber Landrum, Allisson Landrum, Ashley Goff and Ryan Goff; brother, Marvin Landrum; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Jimmy’s life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
