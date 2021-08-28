Carol Ann Moody, 71 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 2, 2021 Dean’s Store 10690, FM 20, Kingsbury.
