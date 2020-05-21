On May 14, 2020, Emma Mary Penrose donned her angel wings and went home to be with our Lord. She was 96 years old and had lived a wonderful life. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother (Noni). Emma was born on March 1, 1924, in Montreal, Wisconsin, to Margherita and Antonio Losero. She married her high school sweetheart Russell Kenneth Penrose (Russ) in 1943. They were married 55 years until Russ passed away in 1998.
Together they traveled and lived throughout the United States, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Emma was a sweet, loving woman who made friends everywhere. She was the mother and “Noni” many wished they had.
She maintained lifelong friendships with those she met along the way. She left to each new friend in her wake a love for Emma’s chocolate fudge. When she could no longer make her fudge, she always had a supply of chocolates to share. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, mailing hundreds of cards a year to her dear friends and family until the last 2 years of her life.
She was a long time member of Cross Church. She loved her church family and participated in many activities and events until she moved in June 2008 to live with her daughter in Spring, Texas. She continued to stay in touch with many of her church and other Seguin friends.
She has left behind her daughter, Kathy Penrose; son, Freddie Penrose; granddaughter Emma Jane Penrose; and Emma Jane’s mother, Betty Bottiger, along with many others who called her “Noni.” She was dearly loved. We will miss her many kindnesses and her love for us.
Arrangements for a memorial service at Cross Church will be made at a future date.