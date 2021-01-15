7/25/1963 - 12/21/2020
Judith Wooster Wilson born in Germany on July 25, 1963, died on Dec. 21, 2020 at the age of 57.
She is preceded in death by her husband Tony Wilson.
She is survived by her 2 children: son Quinn Devon Wooster and daughter Destini Nicole Galvan (husband John Nicholas Galvan);5 grandchildren: Kaliyah Ariana Gonzales, Draven Rene Soto-Reyes, Jayda Abreana Cardona, Robert Leo Trevino Jr. and Jayce Isaiah Wooster; brother Ron Anthony Wooster and niece Easton Wooster.
Judy worked for the SISD for 23 years and jus recently retired last year. She was a wonderful mother and an awesome grandmother, who worked hard all her life. She will be greatly missed by all.
Memorial services are 10 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021 at Crossroads Church, 3455 US 90 Seguin, TX, 78155.
Flowers can be sent to the church.