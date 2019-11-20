Keith Allen Castilleja, age 45, ascended into heaven on November 10, 2019. He lived in Colleyville, Texas. He was born in Santa Monica, California on June 21, 1974. He is survived by his parents Domingo and Josephine Castilleja from Colleyville, Texas.
Having moved from Thousand Oaks, California, Keith graduated from Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Texas. Keith participated in the Special Olympics in California and Texas. He has been described as having a beautiful and loving heart with a smile that brought joy and happiness to all the persons he met. Keith loved to bowl and listen to music.
Keith will be greatly missed by his parents, relatives and all of his close friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Holy Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. and the Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Attendees are cordially invited to a “celebration of life” in memory of Keith to be held at St. James Catholic Church Family Center located at 510 South Camp Street, Seguin, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas Special Olympics in memory of Keith.