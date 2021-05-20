Melvin Hugo Bormann, was born on June 8, 1933 at the original Bormann Homestead in Guadalupe County. He passed away on May 13, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 87.
Melvin was very proud of his German Heritage, visiting Germany over 25 times within his life. For many years Melvin and Evelyn would host band members from Germany for Wurstfest, who they considered family. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, and served in the U.S. National Guard from 1955-1961.
Melvin was a devout Catholic. Melvin was the World’s Greatest “Opa” to his grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Opa would always say “You have to have fun and joke.” He loved to play dominoes, drink cold beer, followed by a shot of Vodka, and listen to Polka music.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Meta (Rose) Bormann, brother Ervin, brother-in-law, Harvey Dedeke and sister-in-law, Aleene (Tonne) Dedeke, and dear daughter, Audrey Diane Bormann.
His survivors include, wife of 61 years Evelyn (Tonne) Bormann, daughter & son-in-law, Brenda Kay and Mark Vrana, Granddaughters, Valerie Aleene Stoddard and husband, Brandon, Katherine Louise Vrana and fiancé, Hudson Haas, Emma Marie Vrana, Molly Ann Vrana, and grandson, Mark Anthony Vrana, Jr. “Sonny,” two great-granddaughters, Madelyn Kate and Megan Claire Stoddard, and nephew, Harland Dedeke, along with two great-granddogs, Parker and Ellie Vrana-Haas, and his beloved cat, Elvis.
Opa will be greatly missed by his loving family. Auf Wiedersehen Opa, bis wir uns wieder sehen.
All services will be private. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.