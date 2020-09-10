Willie Soefje, age 88 of Leesville, Texas, passed away on September 8, 2020. Willie was born on March 18, 1932 in Leesville, Texas to Willie Herman Soefje and Elsie Ivy Soefje. Willie spent his entire life on the farm where he grew up and he was a dedicated farmer and rancher. He truly loved the land and did not like to travel, as he thought nowhere else could be any better than his little piece of Texas. He was also a genius mechanic and could fix almost anything. He made a living as an auto mechanic, working at a garage in Luling until he was in his seventies. Willie loved a good joke, even if, and maybe especially if it was not politically correct. He was a gifted natural musician and could play almost any instrument without any training although the guitar was his favorite. He had a great voice and loved to sing country music and gospel and knew hundreds of songs by heart.
Willie is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce Soefje; daughters, Dianne Cooke and Dr. Sherry Soefje and her husband Dr. Hal Hoffman; nephews Scott and Tim Soefje and their families, and their mother Alice Soefje; his cousins Louie and Janet Soefje, Linda and Kerry John Odom , Mike and Connie Bond, Otto Soefje, Carol and Tom Dodgen, Doris Hewell, Glen Soefje, Aubrey Soefje, Stanley Burris and Victor and Paulette Soefje; and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday September 14, 2020 from 5:00 -7:00p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas. Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Leesville Cemetery in Leesville, Texas with the Rev. Douglas Bielefeldt officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gonzales Master Gardeners, c/o TAMU AgriLife Extension Services, 1709 East Sarah DeWitt Drive, Gonzales, TX, 78629 or the charity of one’s choice.
