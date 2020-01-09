Friends and Family mourn the loss of William (Bill) Frederick Henze, 7/2/1936 - 1/7/2020.
Bill was born in Altus, Oklahoma and was raised in Brenham, TX, served in the Air Force Reserve and graduated from Texas Lutheran University with a bachelor’s in business in 1958. He married his college sweetheart Faye Blumberg Henze on 6/16/1962 and worked for West Bend kitchen appliances, Larry Mahan Boots and Milano Hats for over 25 years. Bill raised a loving and caring family in Seguin, TX where he served as President of the School board, President of the Matador Booster Club and retired in Rockwall, TX. He had a passion for golf and was a diehard Texas Longhorn fan across all sports. He was a Christian man that brought joy into the lives of everyone he met. He was quick with his words and known for his wit and infectious smile.
Bill is survived by his wife Faye Blumberg Henze, sister’s Gay and Gloria; three children M’Linda Lasswell, Gwen Webster and Neil Henze and their spouses. In addition he leaves behind 4 granddaughters and 3 grandsons. He will be sorely missed.
Donations can be made in his name to Preston Meadow Lutheran Church in Plano, TX or Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, TX.
A memorial service was held at Preston Meadow Lutheran in Plano, TX on Saturday, January 11th, 2020.