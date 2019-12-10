Celia Alvarez was born on March 7th 1941 in Pharr Texas and has entered her heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8th, 2019 in Seguin, Texas at the age of 78.
She met the love of her life Jose Alvarez, in Caldwell, Idaho in 1954. They were married on December 17th, 1957 and together they raised six beautiful children and were married 62 wonderful years!
Celia was a mother who would go above and beyond to protect and correct all of her family.
Her love and passion for God set an amazing example of abounding grace and unconditional love.
Her legacy will continue to live on in all of the lives that she touched.
Celia is proceeded in death by her parents and oldest sibling. She is survived by her husband Jose Alvarez and youngest sister Alicia Flores, six children, Debra (Javier) Ordonez, Jose ( Patricia) Alvarez, Vicente (Delia) Alvarez, John Alvarez, Nereyida Alvarez, Yadira (David) Medrano, 22 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. a Prayer Service will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Palmer Mortuary and interment will follow and San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.
