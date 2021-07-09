Doreen Boyer lost her long battle with illness on 4 July 2021 and died peacefully under the care of Heart to Heart Hospice in Seguin. She was 86.
Born in England, she survived the London Blitz as a child and settled in the US in 1966. She became a sought-after teacher of the art of ceramics, gave international seminars, and a BBC interview.
She is survived by her brother, Trevor Neve, niece, Blanca Neve, nephew, Roy Neve, and their families.
Following her wishes, Doreen’s ashes will be interred alongside those of her late husband, Ron, in the woods on their property.