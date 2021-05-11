Barbara L. Underwood
Barbara L. Underwood, age 86 of Seguin, Texas passed away on May 9, 2021. Barbara was born on August 25, 1934 in Laredo, Texas to Loma Beatrice (Sinor) Zornes Rees and Mark Thomas Zornes.
Barbara was a devout Christian and an active member of the Country Church in Marion. She loved Taking care of her children Bryan and Dudley and keeping Billy in line by being the Ram Rod of the barn and the rock of the family. She would travel with Billy to numerous horse shows while being active with youth groups such as 4-H, FFA, and High School Rodeo. She loved going to the country church and listening to brother Butch preach and the choir sing. She also loved her travels as her and Billy were chaperones for the bus tours.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Billy Frank Underwood, her parents, her step-father, E.T. Rees, sisters, Laverne Hanks and husband Royce, Loma Smith and Virginia Beckelew, brother-in-law, Roy J. Underwood and wife Janey Underwood.
Survivors include her sons, Bryan Underwood and wife Kelly, and Dudley Underwood and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Dax Underwood, Shyla Underwood, Thad Underwood, Kelsay Underwood and Jessica Springer; great-grandchildren, Julian Underwood, Mattie Underwood and Lynnox Underwood; brother, Mark Zornes and wife Gloria; brother-in-law, Richard Buckelew; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends. Barbara was loved by all and will be missed.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service, will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Country Church in Marion with David Guion officiating. Private interment will be held in the Elm Creek Community Cemetery. Face coverings are requested at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Country Church, P. O. Box 421, Marion, Texas, 78124.
