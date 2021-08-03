Robert T. Ashurst, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on August 2, 2021.
Robert was born on December 2, 1936 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Robert Ashurst and Helen Pruitt. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a helicopter mechanic.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Carol Ashurst; children, Robert Ashurst, Ronald Ashurst and wife Rhoda, Carol Flyndt and husband Eric, Terri Jamison and husband David, and Jeffrey Ashurst and wife Mary; sister, Margaret Smith; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary.
The family requests masks be worn to the visitation.
Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.