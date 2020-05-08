Sunrise January 3,1955 - Sunset May 4, 2020
Lorine Walker Hicks was born on January 3, 1955, to the late Louis Walker Sr. and Mary F. Sheridan in Seguin, Texas.
Lori was a member of St. James Baptist Church in Seguin before moving to Florida where she became a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Tarpon Springs. She loved being heavily involved in the church, everything from teaching Sunday school to being in the church choir.
Lori was educated in Seguin, Texas and graduated from Seguin High School in 1973, received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Texas Lutheran University, then moved to Florida in 1987. She worked as a manager at Sears for several years before becoming a Spanish teacher in 2004 at J.W. Mitchell High School until her retirement in 2014.
Lori went home to the Lord on May 4, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis Walker Sr. and Mary F. Sheridan Walker, two sisters Stella Walker Bryant and Mary Walker, and two older brothers Clarence Walker and Louis Walker Jr.
Lori leaves to cherish her memories two brothers Willie J. Walker Sr. and Jimmy C. Walker Sr., two daughters, Melissa and Kimberly Hicks, father-in-law, Bobbie Lee Hicks Sr., stepmother-in-law Evelyn Hicks, brother-in-laws, Timothy B. Hicks Sr, Terry Hicks Sr., Eric Hicks, Rickey Hicks, sister-in-laws Tara Hicks, Mia Hicks, Queen Hicks, Pepper Hicks, Sonja Hicks, godchild A’licia Hunter, close friends, Idellia Goodwin, Mary-Alice Samii, Shirley Walker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and sorrowing friends.