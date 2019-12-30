Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother Leona May (Beyer) Dreyer, passed into the loving arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior on December 29, 2019 at the age of 95.
She was born on September 5, 1924 to Waldemar J. and Edna Beyer in Fredericksburg, Texas. She was the second of 4 children.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Winfred Dreyer; her brother, Chester and wife, Opal; brother, Royce and wife, Ilene; sister, Ruth Darlene Martin and husband, Bill; Brother-in-law, Alton Dreyer and sister-in-law, Margaret Boecker and husband, Otwin.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Grace Dreyer; daughter, Annelle Clements and husband, Gary; son, Dennis Dreyer and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Paul Fuston, Tammie Elsik (Colin), Ethan Clements (Jennifer), Sarah Bailey (Jeremy), Susan Holdman (David), Michael Clements (Lauren) and special grandchild, Nicole Mitchelle; great-grandchildren to cherish her memory, Dustin and Lauryn Elsik, Hunter and Dylan Hickman, Ellie and Connor Clements, Audra Clements, Joshua and Emma Bailey, Roby, Reagan and Ruston Holdman as well as numerous nieces, nephews and family friends and countless past students in Marion ISD.
Leona was Marion ISD employee for 35 years, retiring at the age of 81. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Marion since 1946 and active in various capacities including Sunday School, Altar Guild, Quilting Ministry and Ladies Circle/WELCA.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Goetz Memorial Chapel.
Funeral Services held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion with interment to follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.2313.
