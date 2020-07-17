On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, our loving father Maurice George Hilbert, (“Mo” to his golfing buddies) passed away at the age of 88. Maurice was born on September 13, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to George and Alvina Hilbert.
He received his BBA degree from Texas Lutheran University in Seguin in 1953. Following graduation, he entered Naval OCS school in Newport RI, then returned to Seguin where he married Bennie Lou Haverlah of Stockdale, Texas on August 15, 1953. Maurice and Bennie Lou then had the honeymoon of a lifetime in Honolulu, Hawaii, courtesy of the US Navy, where their 1st son, Jon, was born.
They returned to Texas in 1957 where they had a second son, Tim followed by a daughter, Rebecca. While working for Pan-Am Oil in the early 60’s, Maurice became one of the first generation of computer programmers before returning to Seguin in 1969.
Maurice owned the John Deere dealership in Seguin serving the Guadalupe County farming community from 1969 until his retirement in 1997. In the 60’s and 70’s, he taught numerous children and extended family members to water ski. In the 70’s, he followed his passion for flying, obtained his pilots’ license, and bought an airplane.
Upon becoming an empty-nester in the 80’s, “Mo” devoted more of his time to playing golf, looked forward enthusiastically to the annual Tri-Cities tournament, and enjoyed time with his golfing buddies. He loved to dance and was happiest on the dance floor.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alvina Hilbert, his first wife Bennie Lou Hilbert, his second wife Betty Schubert, and his sister Gail Dismukes. He is survived by his sister Shirley Gilliland of Temple, Texas, brothers Jim and Don of Seguin and brother Mike of Katy, Texas, his loving children Jon, Tim and Rebecca Pavlovsky, “adopted” daughter/niece Katherine Schievelbein, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews throughout Texas.
Community members are encouraged to attend a walk through line visitation at Tres Hewell Mortuary on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all CDC protocols will be followed including social distancing and face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd., Seguin, TX 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.