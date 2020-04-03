Betty Jo Dailey, age 79, of Seguin passed away at home on April 2, 2020. Betty Jo was born on May 23, 1940, in Austin, Texas, to Helen (Schoedel) and Otway B. Sherrill. Betty was a graduate of Austin High School in Austin, Texas. She married William (Dub) Dailey, Jr., on October 10, 1958, in Austin, Texas.
Betty attended Durham Business College after high school and then worked for a time at Farmers Insurance. She then dedicated most of her time raising eight children, learning to sew and baking cookies and cakes for family and friends. Betty also ran an in-home daycare for several years and substitute taught at St. James Catholic School and Seguin ISD. Betty spent many years as a member of Kingsbury Baptist Church in Kingsbury, Texas.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Dub Dailey, and eight children: daughter Debbie Dailey; son Keith Dailey and wife Maggie; daughter Donna Sumners and husband David; daughter Cindy Krueger and husband Greg; daughter Kim Dailey; son Kevin Dailey and wife Judy; son Craig Dailey and wife Kristen; and daughter Deanna Dailey and partner Scott Arnhamn; along with (18) grandchildren and (15) great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Ronnie Sherrill and wife Vicki, Donnie Sherrill and Mike Sherrill.
At this time, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at the Joseph J. Manor Cemetery in Webberville, Texas, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 195 Townesend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Elara Caring Group Hospice.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.