Mary “Faye” Talley, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on October 11, 2020. Faye was born on March 24, 1936 in Stockdale, Texas to Mary Elizabeth “Mollie” (Dixon) and Peter Lawrence “Pony” Jackson.
She was a graduate of Stockdale High School Class of 1954 where she served as Class President and a Stockdale High School Brahmas Cheerleader. Faye will be remembered as the longtime manager of Alamo Title (formerly Guadalupe County Abstract) in Seguin. She was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church. Throughout her career Faye was actively involved in her community. She served as an Honorary Guadalupe County Fair Director, former Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, former member of the Zonta Club, former director on the board of Vocational Office Education at Seguin Independent School District, and former director of the Texas Land Title Association.
Faye is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Alvis Wayne Talley, her parents, and her siblings, Lawrence Jackson (Opal), Callie Dobbins (Marsh), Stokley Jackson (Lil), David Jackson (Gwen), Arden Jackson, Earl Jackson, Roy Jackson (Betty), Richard Jackson, and Estella Schraub (B.B.), and nephew, Stanley Malone.
Survivors include her daughters, Terri Hinson and husband John Bert, and Sara Ramos and husband Manuel; grandchildren, Richard Hinson and wife Yvonne, Eric Hinson, Josh Ramos and wife Kaylyn, Caleb Ramos and wife Jessica, and Chase Ramos and wife Robyn; great-grandchildren, Alex, Erica, Michael, Nicolas, Kylie, Kinsley, Gus, Jaxson, Duke, Lucy, Mallory, Hudson, Vivian, Kalem and Kallie; sister-in-law, Jackie Jackson of Las Vegas, Nevada; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Dugger Cemetery with Sharon Hawk officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including proper social distancing and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Fair Association, P. O. Box 334, Seguin, Texas, 78156, Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX, 78155-1593, or to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.