On July 30, 2020 J.C. McCann, 97, went to be with his Heavenly Father. J.C. was born on February 8, 1923 in Sterling, Illinois to John Carl and Audestia (Boatman) McCann, who have preceded him in death. His wife of 74 years, Jewell (Riggs) McCann, his son Johnny Lee McCann, and 10 brothers also precede him.
J.C. is survived by his daughter, Fay Graham and husband Leroy; grandchildren, Shellie Cabrera (Kyle), Kristan Graham (Cody), and John Randall McCann; great-grandchildren, River, Jade, Kinsley Rose, A.J., and Jonathan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
The family will hold a private graveside service at a later time. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon.