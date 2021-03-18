William James McCarley, Jr., age 84 of Seguin, passed away on March 14, 2021. William (Bill) was born on December 12, 1936 in Stockdale, Texas to Loyse Lena (Mints) and William James McCarley, Sr.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Dorothy McCarley of Seguin; children Sharon McCarley, William David and Lauren McCarley, James Leroy and Lynn McCarley; step-children David and Lisa Holland, Gary Holland, Becky and Tony Medley, Pattie and Terry Newman; 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and sister Helen Louise Trump.
Bill lived his life fully through his unquestionable love for Dottie, his family, and many friends. He was known for his can-do drive and energy in everything he pursued. In over 66 years of business, Bill’s matter-of-fact demeanor and plain-spoken honesty turned many a business associate into life-long friends. Bill also had a tender side especially to animals where he leaves behind many furry friends he rescued and nursed back to health. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and youngest sister Dorothy Jeanette McCarley.
A memorial service celebrating Bill’s life will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, Texas. Private interment will be held at a later date in Stockdale, Texas. In light of CDC protocols face coverings are requested.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to arf-texas.org.
