George Lee Arnold, 74, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, at his home in Seguin, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5-7p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary.
Memorial Contributions can be mailed to the George L. Arnold Maroon Typhoon Scholarship Fund, Jones County Junior College, 900 South Court Street, Ellisville, Mississippi, 39437 or made online at www.jcjc.edu/foundation/support1. You may visit www.treshewell.com.