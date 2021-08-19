Tracy Ann Landrum Clark, age 48 of Seguin, formerly of Nixon, passed away on August 16, 2021. Tracy was born on June 8, 1973 in Seguin, Texas to Joyce (Wiley) and Jimmy Charles Landrum. She was a 1991 graduate of Nixon-Smiley High School. Tracy will be remembered as the Office Manager at Red Carpet Auto Sales in Seguin.
Tracy is preceded in death by her father, her sister, Tammy Jo Landrum and her father-in-law, Ronald Clark, Sr.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ronald “Ron” Clark, Jr.; son, Ronald Clark III; daughter, Stephanie Clark; mother, Joyce Wiley Landrum; brothers, Brian Landrum, and Jimmy “Buddy” Landrum, Jr. and wife Rhonda; mothers-in-law, Diane Jacoby and Linda Clark; brother-in-law, Chad Clark and wife Brenda; sister-in-law, Terri Pilar; nieces and nephews, Amber Landrum, Allisson Landrum, Ashley Goff, Ryan Goff, Logan Clark, Hunter Clark, Michael Pilar and Shari Pilar; aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the Union Valley Cemetery near Nixon Texas with the Rev. Michael Cowey officiating.
Tracy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. Her sweet spirit and loving kindness to all will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, Seguin, Texas, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593 or to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.