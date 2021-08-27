Bobby Frank Davies, age 82 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on August 26, 2021. Bobby was born in Quinlan, Texas on August 11, 1939 to Kate (Faulkner) and Frank Davies. He will be remembered as the manager of the S. H. Kress Store in Seguin and was a former member of the Guadalupe County Fair Association. Bobby was an avid San Antonio Spurs Fan and an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Richard Davies, his daughter, Renee Davies, his brothers, Bill Davies and Ray Davies and his sister, Elmer Ruth Davies.
Survivors include his son, Bobby Frank Davies, Jr.; grandchildren, Timberlee Lima and husband Chris, Zachary Davies and wife Candice, Shelbey Dawson and husband Dustin, and Chelsey Davies; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Fair Association, P. O. Box 334, Seguin, Texas, 78156. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.