Jose “PoPo” Placencia Jr. of Seguin, Texas was called home to the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born to Jose Placencia and Victoria (Ramirez) Placencia on August 31, 1950.
Jose Placencia was a devoted servant of God. He was a loving and faithful husband as well as the best father and grandfather anyone could possibly have. He was born and raised in Seguin, Texas, where he met and married Maria. They were married for 37 year and raised their 4 children He was known to everyone as “PoPo”, and most importantly he was known for his love and dedication to the Lord. He was incredibly faithful to his church, Mt. Olive and to his Pastor. He found true joy when he was in the House of the Lord. He loved fishing and enjoyed every minute that he spent with his grandchildren and family. He was a man that was always willing to help anyone and everyone he could. We know without a doubt that he is completely healed and whole and is spending eternity in Heaven, a place we are all longing to be with the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords, and our Savior Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed. We love you Dad (PoPo).
He is preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Ramirez Placencia; son, Jose Placencia III; sister, Dalia Placencia and brothers, Jose Luis Placencia and Marcelino Placencia.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Maria Nieto Placencia; his children, Lindolfo Lerma and wife Kristina, Virginia Lerma and Alice Gutierrez and husband Henry; grandchildren, Krysten, Joshua, Brianna, Armando, Mireya, Mia, Abel, Joseph, Christina, Kayla, Angel, Jonas, Joshua, Henry, Ezekiel, Isaac and numerous great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Grace Rivas, Mary Garcia and husband Martin, Mary Jane Gonzales and husband Fernando, Barbara Capetillo and husband Luis; his brothers, Juan Placencia and Jesse Placencia. Jose is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Prayer service will begin from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Funeral Services will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Palmer Mortuary and interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
As per CDC protocols social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home and cemetery are asked to wear a face covering.
