Patricia Maxine Mclaughlin celebrated her heavenly birthday on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
She was a long time employee at Wyatt Arp.
She is preceded in death by her father Max Schuchardt.
She is survived by mother Rosie Schuchardt; brother Darryl Schuchardt; nephew Steven Schuchardt and wife Amanda; great nieces Paisley Doss and Cheyene Schuchardt.
A celebration of life will be held for family and loving friends on December 20, 2019 at Cazadores Nightclub, 745 W Kingsbury St. at 5pm. Please bring memories and photos to share.
A special thank to Kirk Herbold for his love and compassion.