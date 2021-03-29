Joe “Cokey” Keith Van Oudekerke, age 83 of Seguin, passed away on March 26, 2021. Joe was born on March 2, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to Nellie Fay (Moss) and Joseph Van Oudekerke. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Kinder Homes building houses, then went to work for Tom Warner. He also worked for Kendall County Road and Bridges as the Road Administrator for 10years before becoming a Deputy with the Kendall County Sheriff's Dept for 14yrs. He went into his own business building homes and remodeling. He lived in Boerne until he moved to Seguin in 2006. He joined the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Dept where he served as a firefighter and director for many years until he retired in 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend to so many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Ryan Ferguson and many siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47yrs, Shirley Van Oudekerke of Seguin Texas. Children Rodney Van Oudekerke of San Marcos, Wanda & Jesse Ferguson of Bandera, LaDonna & Travis Cook of Austin, Harla & Doug Backer of Bandera, and Josette Van Oudekerke-Haecker of Seguin Texas. He is Survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, & 1 great-great-grandchild. He is survived by his brother Jimmy Henson and wife Thekla of Boerne Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday April 1, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. For those who desire a procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. for a 11:00 graveside service with military honors at the Zion (Helotes) Lutheran Cemetery with Rodney Van Oudekerke officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Brooklynn Haecker, Jesse Ferguson, Dallas Backer, Martin Thompson, Jordan Van Oudekerke, Doug Backer, Jesse Ferguson and Skeeter Jenschke. Face coverings are preferred at both the visitation and the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to make contributions to the American Cancer Association. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.