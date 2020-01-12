Yvonne “Baby” Raske Schneider, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on January 9, 2020. Yvonne was born on May 8, 1937 in Seguin, Texas to Henry and Anona Fritz Raske.
She grew up in McQueeney and enjoyed fun times on Lake McQueeney. She graduated from Seguin High School in 1955. She married Milroy Edwin Schneider on November 5, 1955 at the E. R. Church in Cibolo, Texas, after Milroy returned from his service in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
While living in McQueeney, Yvonne worked at the Randolph Air Force Base and then at the McQueeney Mill. They lived in Sherman, Texas while Milroy served 6 more months in the United States Air Force. After three years in McQueeney, Milroy and Yvonne moved to Austin where Milroy worked and Yvonne was a homemaker.
They retired to Seguin in 1999 to be closer to family. Yvonne enjoyed 9 pin bowling at the various bowling alleys and won many awards.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marilyn Raske, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ulla and Edgar Schneider, sisters-in-law, Frances Schneider Hall and husband James, Jenalyn Schneider, and brother-in-law, Rodney Kelso.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Milroy Edwin Schneider; brothers-in-law, Harry Lee Schneider, and Ray Joy Schneider and wife Claudia; sisters-in-law, Gloria Schwarzlose and husband Raymond, and Sylvia Kelso; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Youth Show Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 1400, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
