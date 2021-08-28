Sergio M. Tristan, age 91 of Seguin, Texas went home to Our Lord on August 21, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas at Brooks Army Medical Center.
Sergio was born in Staples, Texas but grew up in Kingsbury. He worked with his brothers, helping their father Pablo raise corn, melons, cotton, and farm animals. Soon after, he decided to join the military with his brother Guadencio, both joining the U.S.Air Force. Sergio served his country in the Air Force for 21 years, after, he retired at 41 years old.
He went back to school and attended Merced College on the GI Bill. He graduated from The University of Sacramento, then retired from the California State Fair Grounds. Sergio loved fishing, traveling, and loved cooking. He enjoyed baseball, tennis, bike riding, swimming, and gaining strength and muscles by lifting weights.
Sergio is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo, and Teresa Tristan; 6 brothers, Andres, Eligio, Chavelo, Juan, Agapito and Larry Tristan.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Rose E. Tristan; 3 sons, Sergio Jr., George, and Gregory Tristan, and daughter, Angela Tristan; 7 brothers, Gaudencio, Pablo Jr., Louis, Francisco, Lencho, George and, Chris Tristan; 4 sisters, Chela Vargas, Beatrice Hernandez, Refugia Hernandez and, Teresa Montoya; grandchildren, Armando and Sergio III Tristan, Tammy Hughes, Priscilla, Veronica, Steven, Sierra, Samantha, Amanda, Christina and Cassandra Tristan; Reynaldo Fierro, Matthew Reinhart and Jacob and Michaela Torrez; 16 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Sergio’s memory to the Habitat for Humanity.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Rendering of Full Air Force Honors and the 21-gun salute will begin promptly at 12:45 p.m. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 1:00 p.m. concluding with a Prayer Service officiated by Deacon Nick Carrillo. Services will conclude in the funeral home chapel Saturday afternoon and a private cremation will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.