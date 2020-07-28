Annie Mae Rennspies Sczech, age 92 (formerly of Knippa, Texas) went to be with Our Lord on July 24, 2020. She was born to Richard Rennspies and Thelka Bielke on December 14, 1927 in Marion, Texas. She passed away at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after experiencing a massive stroke.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Adolph Paul Sczech. Also preceding her are siblings (Anita Muenchow, Hilda Holtz, Walter Rennspies, Ellen Ebest, Rosalie Rennspies, Hattie Koltermann, Lorine Wildman, and Florence Kassner) and her son-in-law Ralph Casey. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Sczech (Nadine) of Moore, Carol Kretzschmar (Melvin) of Floresville, and Margie Casey of Austin – as well as 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was sweet, loving, patient, and kind. Said her prayers each night and prayed the Rosary. She was a devoted housewife who packed her husband’s lunch for the 42 years he worked for Southern Pacific Railroad (most likely using the same lunchbox). Annie Mae also ironed clothes for the neighbors at lunchtime from the dining room as she watched the Young and the Restless.
While she could, Annie Mae enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was most happy growing flowers, and had many flowerbeds and plant stands. She could throw a brown stem into concrete, and it would grow. When not tending to the plants, she loved to go fishing and cutting/painting woodworking projects. Together, she and Adolph enjoyed visiting family and friends, as well as vacations with the family at condos or the Gulf Coast.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel in Seguin, Texas. A quaint service for Annie Mae Sczech will follow at 10:30 a.m. Physical distancing will be observed and masks must be worn. Annie Mae Sczech will be laid to rest next to her husband Adolph at Saint James Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Kretzschmar, Kevin Sczech, Kerry Sczech, Kevin Janek, Kolby Janek and Kenneth Paul Wildman. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
