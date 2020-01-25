Dr. Kenneth Edward Tiemann (age 90) passed peacefully from this earth on January 22, 2020 at Brookdale Spicewood Springs Care facility in Austin after battling congestive heart and kidney failure.
Kenneth was born on a farm outside of Seguin, Texas, the second of 3 children, to William Edward Tiemann and Helen Marie Willman Tiemann. He was baptized and confirmed at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin. He attended school at the historic “Tiemann School,” one of the “original” turn of the century 1 room wooden framed school houses built in 1903 on land donated by his grandfather Theodore Tiemann. The school is listed and plaqued in the Texas Historical Register.
Kenneth played high school football for the Seguin Matadors and upon graduation attended Texas Lutheran University (then College) in Seguin where he continued his football career for the TLC Bulldogs. This is where he met the love of his life, Charlene Ann Nelle, at the Varsity Inn (not a hotel, but a hang out for TLC college students).
Charlene and Kenneth had much in common. Both blue-eyed blond, good-looking of German-Lutheran descent and raised on small farms, they had a shared goal of succeeding in life and never returning to the farm. Kenneth, when asked about Charlene, said “I would have never had the courage to ask her out. She asked me out to the Sadie Hawkins Dance. And it was her idea that we marry,” which occurred September 3, 1950.
Once Kenneth finished the 2 year college, he transferred to the University of Texas at Austin to study Pharmacy. Life was a struggle. There were stories about staying in a 1 room unheated sleeping porch, splitting 25 cent chopped beef sandwiches at the Student Union and only possessing 1 pair of trousers. Charlene worked at a bank while Kenneth finished his degree (1952) and then Kenneth worked at the Student Health Center (1955-1961) while Charlene finished her degree. He also earned his Master’s Degree in Hospital Pharmacy (1959) during this time, and served in the Naval Reserves for 8 years, receiving an Honorable Discharge in March 1950.
Daughter Terri Lynn came in 1957 while during the same year purchasing their first home on West 49th ½ in Austin. 1960 proved to be an important year in their young lives. Scraping together money from parents and relatives, they purchased Hyde Park Pharmacy on Guadalupe Street from Bohls & Kuhn. Again another big year due to the arrival of their second daughter, Lisa Kathryn. Also, due to the “Veteran’s Land Scandal” Kenneth & Charlene were able to purchase at auction 1,000 +/- acres of Guadalupe County land and justly named “The Big T Ranch.”
The same year Dr. Tiemann began his almost 60 year career in the profession of pharmacy. While owning and operating a community pharmacy, he also directed pharmacy services at Brown Schools for Exceptional Children as well as the Westminster Hospital in west Austin. He served as pharmacy consultant to more than 30 nursing homes and extended care facilities. Dr. Tiemann played a crucial role in developing early regulations of consultant pharmacy practice. He became a recognized authority on the provision of pharmaceutical service in nursing homes. He served his profession in scores of leadership roles, including presidencies of the Capital Area and Texas Pharmaceutical Associations, TPA Pharmacist of the Year, the APhA Board of Trustees, 2 committees of the National Association of Retail Druggists and president of the American Pharmacy Association.
In 1974 Kenneth rejoined the faculty of UT Pharmacy School as an adjunct professor and instructed students for many years in consulting and other clinical aspects of pharmacy practice. He was an early member of the Advisory Council of the Pharmaceutical Foundation, precursor to the current Pharmacy Advisory Council serving from 1963-1969. He is featured in the book “Pharmacy’s Foundation in Texas: A History of the College of Pharmacy 1893-1976” listing his contributions to the College. During all of his highly visible positions his steadfast message was “to preserve, protect and defend the profession of pharmacy”. He was said to be “passionate in the love of the profession of pharmacy”.
In 1974 he was awarded he Daniel B. Smith Award- the highest honor the Academy of General Practice of Pharmacy that can be bestowed on a community practitioner. Said by AGP President Donald O. Fedder- “Mr. Tiemann has established himself as a leader in the profession since his student days. His contribution to pharmacy practice and education, and his continuous service to organized pharmacy at the local, state and national levels leave no doubt that he is totally dedicated to the enrichment of the profession”.
Dr. Tiemann continued his pharmacy practice and education earning his PhD in Healthcare Administration, lecturing students, etc. eventually selling Hyde Park Pharmacy to American Pharmaceutical Services. He continued to work as a nursing home consultant for APS until age 82. The culmination of his professional career occurred in 2012 when Kenneth was honored and received the Legend of Pharmacy Award from UT College of Pharmacy. This award is given to persons whose contributions to the profession of pharmacy are “Above & beyond and considered legendary”. What a send off!
Kenneth never really retired. When he wasn’t working – he was still working. He found time to be very active at his church- St. Martins Lutheran Church in Austin serving on numerous committees and eventually President of the Church Council. He was a distinguished alumnus at TLU, establishing a scholarship fund for theology students. Kenneth was also an active alumnus and supporter of Longhorn sports, especially football - Hook ‘em Horns!
He was an avid supporter of his girls, Terri and Lisa, through their school years and Camp Mystic years. He loved hunting trips, especially the annual trip to the Glass Mountains to hunt mule deer with his west Texas friends. He was honored to be a member of the “Straight 8” a group of 8 old friends in Seguin who would meet monthly to “Pontificate and prevaricate.”
By far, however, the majority of his life non-working/working time was spent with his wife of 68 years Charlene at the ranch. Having developed half of this land in Guadalupe County themselves (which was no small task) they enjoyed the other half immensely. They raised cows (Piedmontese, Brahma, Black Angus, as well as Appaloosa Horses), they built A-frame cabins, rode horses, sold cows, hunted deer and dove, joined Adopt-A-Highway and “Jeeped around” on His & Her tractors. Kenneth always told his girls they would find black gold (oil) under that ranch. What they did find was the dome of the Carrizo aquifer which is blessed with lots, and lots of sweet water. Instead of oil wells, Kenneth & Charlene developed this desolate, sandy land into very productive & commercially viable water wells.
For those of you who knew him, he could not converse very long without mentioning his family.
Daughter Terri followed in his footsteps graduating from UT Pharmacy School with High Honors. She went on to study medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and is board certified in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology. Terri has a private Rheumatology practice in New Braunfels, Texas.
Like her father, Lisa is also a UT graduate – BSN, RN who worked in Houston 24 years as a Legal Nurse Consultant. Twelve years ago Lisa moved to Austin to care for Charlene & Kenneth as their health began to fail. During this period Lisa has been employed at St. David’s - North Austin Medical Center.
Terri’s son and #1 grandson William James “BJ” Steele III is Chief Neurosurgery Resident at Methodist Hospital in Houston. Charlene and Kenneth were their happiest cheering for their grandson at all of his many sporting events (baseball, basketball, track and most of all football) He and his wife Melissa Letsos Steele – BSN, RN added 3 great-grandchildren to the family- William James (Wills) Steele IV (4), Park Edward Steele (2) and Millicent (Millie) Letsos Steele (6 mo).
Kenneth lost his dear wife Charlene on December 11, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dr. William Herald Tiemann and his nephew Andrew Tiemann.
He is survived by his sister Helen Marie Kolb of Seguin, Texas, Daughter Dr. Terri Tiemann Meeks and her husband Charles Shannon Meeks of New Braunfels, Texas, daughter Lisa Kathryn Tiemann of Austin, Texas, grandson Dr. William James Steele III and wife Melissa Letsos Steele of Houston, Texas, their children William James Steele IV, Park Edward Steele and Millicent Letsos Steele. Also survived by nieces and nephews Drew and Margie Traeger, Kevin and Elizabeth Kolb, Steve and Malia Tiemann, Karen and Bill Blackwell, many loving cousins and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Connie, Cynthia, Olivia, Kimberly, and Cordelia for their loving care, compassion, and friendship as his personal care providers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Kenneth and Charlene Tiemann Endowed Scholarship Fund at Texas Lutheran University, 500 W. Court Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or UT College of Pharmacy at Austin, Office of Development 2409 University Ave Austin, Texas 78712.
