Robert Lee Oehler, 92, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away, Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Frank Tejeda Veterans Home in Floresville, Texas. He was born to Arthur Oehler and Eljie Bryant Oehler in Jewett, Texas on March 29, 1929.
Robert grew up in Fredericksburg, Texas during the depression and lost his mother, at age 9. He helped raise his brothers while working a part-time job delivering papers and cooking each night. After graduating High School, he took a job as a mechanic and was drafted into the US Army at age 21 where he served in Germany for two years. After his military service, Robert moved to New Braunfels and worked at the Textile mill for nearly 20 years. Robert then became self-employed in the Amusement Machine and Bar business and continued to work into his 70s. Robert was a kind and gentle man that had a soft heart for children his whole life. He was loved by his children, grandchildren, and many others in the community. Robert was a giving man and was always helping others throughout his life. Robert was a lifetime member of VFW Post 7110 in New Braunfels and a member of the American Legion Post 245 in Seguin, Texas. Robert was a friend to all and will be missed.
He is survived by, His sons, Mark Morrison; Scott Morrison and his wife Michelle; and daughter Kim Voight; grandchildren, Marshal Morrison, Angela Voight, Kristopher Morrison, and Kelvin Morrison and wife Christy; and one great-granddaughter, the lovely Lillian Morrison. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Virginia Oehler and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Charlie Oehler, Randal Oehler, and Herbert Oehler.
Public Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021, at Zoeller Funeral Home with Chaplain to officiate. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with the rendering of Army Honors.