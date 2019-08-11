John McElyea Nash Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at home at the age of 95.
John is survived by his loving wife, Connie Nash of 9 years; daughter, Polly Anne Nash and wife, Karen Gordon; son, John Nash III and wife, Teri; daughter, Naomi Drummond and husband, Charles; daughter Martha Bartlett and husband, Marty; grandchildren, John Nash IV and wife, Laura; Amy Dahlke and husband, Robert; Andy Nash and wife, Rebecca; Amanda Robbins and husband, Bailey; Mara Cruz and husband, Robert; David Stephens; Bobby Stephens and wife, Tabatha; Mariah Bartlett; Matthew Bartlett; Justin Naugher; great-grandchildren, Emily and Tilden Nash; and Jacob and Jade Dahlke; Casen, Whitely, and Elliot Nash; Kennedy Cruz; numerous other loving family members and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Andrew Nash and his wife of 65 years, Pauline “Polly” Nash; his parents, John and Naomi Nash.
John was born in Belen, New Mexico on September 19, 1923 to John M. and Ida Naomi Hill Nash in an adobe house with a dirt floor. At the age of 12, John found his passion of dance and became a ballroom and soft-shoe dance instructor. He continued his love for entertainment as a director of a nine-member music group called John Nash’s band, where they earned $15 per gig.
He graduated from Brea Olinda High School of Orange County in 1942. Upon graduation of high school, he attended the University of Utah until the bombing of Pearl Harbor where he enlisted as a United States Naval Aviator and flight instructor. He served until VJ Day and was then discharged. His first job as a civilian was co-owner and flight instructor of a small flight school near Corpus Christi, Texas.
Shortly after, the family moved to California where he began his career with the Ralston Purina Company. He was relocated with the company to St. Louis, Missouri and then ultimately landed in the fine city of Seguin, Texas. He served 39 years with Purina as a sales representative, convention manager, and weekly publication editor.
Upon arrival in Seguin, he and his wife, Polly and son, John opened Greenery Station Restaurant and Bar. He continued his passion of food and serving others with Nash Family Catering for many years.
John always had an affinity for world travel and spending time with his family. He was an active member of the Seguin Sunrise Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, Guadalupe Valley Shrine Club, HEB Boys Club, Walk to Emmaus reunion group, Honor Flight Group and the First United Methodist Church of Seguin.
A visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Seguin with Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in San Geronimo Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Christian Life Center (CLC).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 710 N Austin Street, Seguin, TX, 78155, the Shriners’ Hospital for children; Attention office of development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 , or the Seguin Sunrise Lions Club P.O. Box 564 Seguin, TX 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.