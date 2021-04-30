Billy Warfield

Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.