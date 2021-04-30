Billy Warfield

October 20, 1929 - March 13, 2021
You may have seen Billy riding around Seguin on his “motor sickle” along with his two schnauzer perched in his handmade doggy basket. Billy was known for his passionate story telling, legendary jokes, adoration of animals, and love for his family and church. He would often pull us aside to watch his beloved Purple Martins, to hop on the motorcycle for a ride down a winding country road, or to give us a taste of his favorite magic: flying.
He was an avid tinkerer, and crafted three “Flying Machine” swings in his time, as well as his own invention of the hammok stand. His latest project was sharing God’s Light and Love simultaneously with flashlights engraved “God Loves You”.
Just like his favorite hymn, it was his time to fly away to heaven and be reunited with loved ones. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
To help us celebrate his life, we ask you send pictures and stories of Billy to billywarfield29@gmail.com. His Celebration of Life will be livestreamed May 15th at 11am to:
www.facebook.com/groups/529808054712963/?ref=share
The public is invited to attend in person at First United Methodist Church Seguin, TX.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX, 78155.
