Oscar Vasquez Sanchez, age 48 of Kingsbury, passed away on July 1, 2020. He was born on July 2, 1971 in Seguin, Texas to Moses and Rosemary (Vasquez) Sanchez.
Oscar was a graduate of the Seguin High School Class of 1989. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked in the oil fields and will also be remembered as a longtime truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dawn Sanchez, his son, Justin Sanchez, his brother, Gus Sanchez, his uncle, Benito Sanchez, his grandparents, Angel and Rachel Vasquez, Gustavo and Angelita Sanchez.
Survivors include his children, Caleb Sanchez, Breanna Brumbelow and husband Dillon, Sara Sanchez, Joshua Sanchez and Abby Sanchez; six grandchildren; his girlfriend, Angie Hernandez; his parents, Moses and Rosemary Sanchez; brothers, Steven Sanchez and wife Lisa, Roland Sanchez and partner Samantha VanBooven, and Ruben Sanchez; sister-in-law, Amanda Sanchez; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Due to covid-19 restrictions private graveside services will be held at Dugger Cemetery. A celebration of Oscar’s life will be planned when more people can gather.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joshua Sanchez, Dillon Brumbelow, Roland Sanchez, Abby Sanchez, Jakob Boone, Val Arriola, Devin Chessher and Patrick Carrillo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in support of his children.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 7815, 830-549-5912.