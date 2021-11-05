Darlene Dora (Praesel) Wollney of Adkins, Texas passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Nov. 3, 2021, at the age of 72 years. There will be a visitation with family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia. A funeral is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at Redeemer United Church of Christ, 7415 Gin Road, Marion, Tx 78124. Interment will follow with at Zuehl Cemetery, Marion. You may sign the online guestbook at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com
