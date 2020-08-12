On August 10, 2020, Fred Pierdolla went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas. The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia.