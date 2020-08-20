After a long stay in the nursing home and a battle with the COVID-19 virus Leva Lou Jones went to be with our Lord at the age of 65.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents Leonard Leslie Andrews and Manerva Amy Andrews, Donald Leslie Andrews and Willis Nelson Andrews.
She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa Jones Mata and husband J.P. of Amarillo, Tx and Shelly Jones of Garland,Tx. Granddaughters Trinity Jones and boyfriend Bryan Lopez of Crystal City, TX.; Andrea Garcia of Garland, Tx.; granddaughters Alexis Chapa; grandsons, J.R. and Sean Michael Mata all of Amarillo, Tx.; 3 great grandchildren Jaden Lee Andersen and Audrey Lyn Jones of Amarillo and Aryanna Vicky Lopez of Crystal City, Tx.
Leva was also survived by four sisters Bette Oliphant, Sue McHazlett, Lynne Solansky and husband Frankie all of Crystal City, Tx; Laverne Weber and husband Mark of Seguin, Tx. and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank each and every person at the Nesbit LRC for taking care of Leva for the past 6 years. Also a heartfelt thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice, may God bless you all.She will be laid to rest in the Sunset Cemetery at La Pryor, Tx.