Riller “Ruth” Lott Willoughby, age 91 of Seguin, TX went to be with the LORD on January 25, 2021. She was born on June 7, 1929 in San Antonio, TX to Reuben and Magdalena Lott.
Ruth Willoughby was a beautiful soul. She had a long-time banking career with the Federal Reserve Bank, of which she retired as a bank officer, up until she and Frank decided to become full time pastors of Good News fellowship Church. Ruth would pray for you in the middle of any busy place or in the quiet of her home. She loved people and loved the Lord. Ruth had a servant’s heart and served everyone around her.
Frank and Ruth shared 73 years of wedded bliss and never left each other’s side without a peck of three kisses. She sparkled not only with external bling but with the love of Jesus. Her family felt her love everyday of her life and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Reuben & Magdalena Lott; siblings, Colon J. Lott, Emma Q. Lott, Reuben B. Lott Jr., Zanie Edwards Giece, Rhoda Williamson Dunlap, Katherine Lott; granddaughter, Shannon L. Willoughby.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Frank B. Willoughby; children, Les L. Willoughby, LeLani L. Burnett; grandchildren, Beau S. Willoughby, Misty L. Gonzales, Jennifer R. Burgess, Jason F. Opperman; great-grandchildren, Beau (Deuce) S. Willoughby II, Bethany S. Kupfernagel, Max J. Gonzales, Shelbi L. Willoughby, Lauren C. McCall, Alex J. Gonzales, Brendon B. Burgess, Caleb A. Opperman, Keegan B. Opperman, Henry O. Opperman; great-great grandchildren, Sophia L. Gonzales, Noah Gonzales, Deshaun Harrison, Brynn Gonzales, John H. Kupfernagel, Brinley A. Kupfernagel, Everett A. McCall, Emma R. McCall, and other loving family members.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Good News Fellowship Church in Seguin, TX with the Rev. J.V. Foster officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, face coverings, and limited seating available.
Memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to the Good News Fellowship Church, 1123 B & B Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
