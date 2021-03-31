Martha Ann “Schatzy” Rimmel Johnson, age 77 of Seguin, entered heavens gates on March 3, 2021. Schatzy the name given by her Opa Scheibe meaning “sweetheart” was born was born on February 21, 1944 in Seguin, Texas to Genevieve Scheibe Wagner and Herbert Rimmel.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Johnson, Jr., daughter, Juanita Jo (Knoll) Schaefer, her parents, siblings, Gloria Wagner Fischer (Gary), Gilbert “Boy” Wagner, Jr., and Rebecca Wilkinson, grandparents Arthur and Martha (Friedeck) Scheibe and her former husbands, Wallace Knoll, P. C. Rust and Eli Gantt.
Survivors include her daughter, Tracy-Lou (Rust) Lovelace and husband Norman Funderburg; son, Stacy-Wade Rust both of Seguin; former daughter-in-law, Cally Bishop Rust; son-in-law, Alton Joe Schaefer; grandchildren, Cheyenne Rust (Richard Whitlock), Preston Rust, and Cody Rust; great-granddaughters, Devann Schaefer and Reba Whitlock; and expecting the arrival of a great-grandson; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law of Dripping Springs, Billy Rogers, Ronnie Johnson(Dorothy), and Linda Puryear; She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, her dog Daisy Mae, P.C.’s cat Charlie, and many other beloved friends and family members.
Schatzy was a loving wife to Rufus Jr. (Pop) for 23 and a half years until his passing; and after 23 and a half years they will finally be reunited again in heaven and laid to rest together here on earth. She enjoyed spending time with family. When her and her husband lived afar they would always come to Bee Cave for visits going to the river (Uncle Tommie’s) and eating at Rosies. They loved going to the horse races, playing bingo, she even helped him when he was a government trapper (the stories she would tell). She loved playing board games like monopoly (which could go on for days), Wahoo, bingo and cards (especially 31).
She was a survivor and self-made woman. She got her GED when her daughter Anita decided to get hers. Schatzy enjoyed trailriding in her early adulthood and dancing at Twin Sisters Dance Hall. She loved to sew, make wreaths, arts and crafts and to decorate for the holidays. Christmas was her favorite time of year to decorate and people would come by every year to see her yard art and lights (which got bigger and bigger). She enjoyed baking her dessert breads for everyone to enjoy. Her breads have gone all over the world (literally) and the border patrol always looked forward to their arrival. She was always trying new recipes or making some new concoctions of her own.
Schatzy held many positions in her life; truck driver, owned her own flower shop, bartender, secretary, security guard, title researcher, but the most important job she held was being a wife and mother to her three children. She was a Willie Nelson fan and “Will Always be on our Mind.”
She lived each day as if it were her last; getting as much done in a day that was possible. So she danced her last dance, knowing that tomorrow may never come; we all new that she loved each of us.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Fitzhugh Baptist Cemetery, (11607 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin, Texas 78736) near Dripping Springs, Texas, with Chaplain Karl “Rodeo” Long officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blanco Cowboy Church, P. O. Box 839, Blanco, Texas, 78606 or to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593 or a charity of one’s choice.
