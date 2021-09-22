Russell Ray Elley, age 63 of Seguin, passed away peacefully at his home on September 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Russell was born on February 2, 1958 in Seguin, Texas, the oldest of three children born to Myrtle (Wilke) Elley and Gussie Elley.
He spent a large part of his youth at the family farm in Clear Springs, Texas helping his parents and grandparents with their farm. Russell graduated from McCollum High School in San Antonio, in 1976. He attended San Antonio College for a year before joining Southern Pacific Railroad in 1977.
He was a proud member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. He represented employees of Union Pacific Railroad after the UP and the SP merged. He served as a Local Chairman, Legislative Representative and Delegate and held multiple Vice General Chairman positions.
He was extremely proud of the work he did for the National Transportation Safety Board as a union representative incident investigator. He also worked tirelessly on behalf of the Operation Redblock program in the San Antonio service unit. He eventually took over the farming from his parents until he sold it shortly before he retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 41 years.
During high school in San Antonio, he met the love of his life, Alissa Scales. They were married June 24, 1977 and recently celebrated forty four years of marriage. Their daughter, Kreschendalyn, was born in 1980, followed by daughter, Victoria, in 1984 and the daughter Margaret in 1991. He was delighted with the birth of his grandson Cash in 2010. Cash and Opie hung out at the farm when he was home from the railroad.
Russell was a dedicated and loyal family man and loved his family with all his heart and soul. He loved helping his children with their FFA projects and helping out with various organizations at Navarro ISD. He also loved serving the Lord and served in many capacities at both Grace Lutheran Church in Seguin and Cross Lutheran Church in New Braunfels.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Gussie Elley; his mother and father-in-law, Olga and Howard Scales Jr.; brother-in-law Stephen Lynch and nephew Ryan Lynch.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Alissa; children Kreschendalyn Backus and husband Ranchard, Victoria Elley and fiancée Joshua Jones and Margaret Elley; grandchildren Cash Backus, Claire Backus and Isabel Jones; sister, Gay Riedel and husband Gerald; brother Ronald Elley; sisters-in-law, Sally Patten and husband Pat and Margaret Lynch; brothers-in-law, Howard Scales and wife Janet, Steven Scales and wife Debbie; nieces, Lezlie Walden, Michelle Scales, Kristyn Lynch, Stephanie Gregory, Caeleigh Riedel, nephews, Howard Walden, Christopher Walden and wife Stephanie, Shawn Scales and wife Alena, Ronnie Joe Elley and wife Missy, Colton Riedel, Michael Elley and wife Zan, Cory Riedel; Aunt, Frances Tschoepe; cousins, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on, Monday, September 27, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Church in New Braunfels with the Rev. Don Fraker and the Rev. Mark Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers Christopher Walden, Shawn Scales, Ronnie Joe Elley, Michael Elley, Colton Riedel, Cory Riedel and Alberto Rincon.
The Elley family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides of GMRC Hospice and the trained home health staff who cared for Russell during his final days.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice, 1346 E Walnut St, Seguin, TX 78155 or to Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common St. New Braunfels, TX 78130.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.