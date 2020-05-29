Ronald Frances Trombley, age 76 of Stockdale, passed away on March 16, 2020. Private services will be held.
Ron was born on February 1, 1944 in Manchester, Connecticut to Frances Margaret (Pento) and Harold Edmund Trombley. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Margaret Trombley and his second wife, Deanna Trombley, his daughter, Donna Margaret Trombley, his parents, and his brother, Chick Trombley.
Survivors include his children, Ronald Harold Trombley and wife Laura, Debby Dudka and husband Nat, Terry Trombley, Lisa Trombley, Jessica Wood and husband Benjamin, Nichole Walsh and husband John, and Nicholas Kersh; brothers, Raymond Trombley and wife Carol, and Rick Letts and wife Gloria; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Those who knew Ron knew him well!! Always loved he will be missed by his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
