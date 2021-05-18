Elsie Blackwell Gescheidle

Elsie Anita Blackwell Gescheidle, age 86, went to meet her Lord and Savior, May 15, 2021. She was born October 15, 1934 in Lake Jackson, Texas to Jason Blackwell and Elsie O’Neal Blackwell. She was married to Harrison Gescheidle, Jr. on September 15, 1952 at First Baptist Church in Gonzales.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harrison Gescheidle, brothers, Tommy Blackwell, Gene Blackwell, Jack Blackwell and sister, Iva Mangum.
Elsie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Rev. Marvin Miles of Smiley, three sons and daughters-in-law: Lt. Col. Randy and Vicki Gescheidle of Schertz, Tim and Lynn Gescheidle of Gonzales, and Chris and Dana Gescheidle of Richardson. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Kristen Miles Everhart and husband Jared; Jack Miles and wife, Jessica; Austin Gescheidle and wife, Rustine; Hannah Gescheidle and husband Tony Johnson; Abbie Gescheidle Calcote and husband, Brian; Erick Gescheidle, Blake Gescheidle, Tyler Gescheidle and wife, Laci. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Luis Ramos, Braden Miles and Liam Calcote. A new great-grandchild will be arriving in December.
After marrying the love of her life Harrison Gescheidle at the age of 17, she moved with her husband to Anchorage, Alaska, where Harrison was stationed in the Air Force. The couple also lived in Fort Worth, Lake Jackson, Freeport, Gonzales, and finally settled in Seguin for thirty years.
Elsie was a stay-at-home mom until her children reached their teen-aged years. She then worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Oliver, DDS, and as a salesclerk at Gindler’s Department Store. Later in life, Elsie realized her true calling was to become a nurse. She attended the Victoria College Associate Degree Nursing Program graduating with an AAS degree in nursing in 1982. Elsie then worked various places in nursing and eventually became a school nurse for Seguin ISD. After retirement, she taught children piano lessons in her home.
Above all, she loved her Lord. She and Harrison became members of churches in each town in which they lived. While living in Gonzales, she was a member of the FBC Ladies Sextet. She enjoyed singing and praising the Lord. Elsie and Harrison were members of First Baptist Church of Seguin.
Elsie also loved her country. She believed in serving politically and was a member of the Republican Party and campaigned for Goldwater in 1964. She also became a member of the Gonzales Bush Belles campaigning for George Herbert Bush for Representative.
Elsie loved her family and provided many meals over the years. Her turkey and dressing and pot roast were favorite dishes. Many happy memories were made over holidays at the Gescheidle home.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. A service honoring her life will be held at 11 am Thursday. May 20, 2021 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Miles officiating. Elsie will be laid to rest at the Woodman Cemetery in Gonzales beside her husband, Harrison.
Honorary Pallbearers: Erick Gescheidle, Austin Gescheidle, Blake Gescheidle, Jack Miles, Tyler Gescheidle, Jared Everhart, Brian Calcote, and Tony Johnson.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, FBC Gonzales, or FBC Smiley. Friends and family may leave their condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com.
Seydler-Hill Funeral Home strongly recommends attendants taking protective measures regarding social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers and wearing personal protective masks for the visitation and chapel service. Those remotely symptomatic of COVID-19 are politely asked not to attend. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.