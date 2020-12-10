Glenna Ruth Brantley Isham, of New Braunfels, formerly of Seguin, died December 9, 2020, at the age of 95 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born in Luling, Texas, February 5, 1925, she was the fourth of six children of Vera Spellman Brantley Abbey and Roy Brantley.
Her formative years were spent in small towns in Central Texas, before moving to San Antonio, where she graduated from Harlandale High School. She was known for her lovely soprano voice and her leading roles in drama. These interests continued in college at Southwest Texas State Teacher’s College (now Texas State University), where she was honored as a Gaillardian.
Following graduation, her first teaching assignment was in Donna, Texas, at the tender age of 19. There she met Coach Woodrow Isham, who became her husband in 1947. She continued teaching until the birth of their only daughter, Susannah Lee Isham Willms. Glenna was a stay at home mom until Susannah started school, at which time she returned to teaching.
The family moved from the Rio Grande Valley to Seguin in 1966, when Woody became principal of Ball Jr. High School, and Glenna became a Seguin High School corrective reading teacher. During the course of her career there, she became widely known as an innovator for her development and implementation of a curriculum for college bound students.
Family vacations and travel were always an important part of her life, and she particularly enjoyed trips with her three sisters, and driving out west with her husband, Woody. Glenna and Woody celebrated nearly sixty-four years of marriage before his death in 2011. After Woody’s death she moved to assisted living and later Memory Care in New Braunfels. A faithful singer and soloist in church choirs for many years, she retained her beautiful soprano singing voice until near the end.
She is survived by her daughter, Susannah Isham Willms and son-in-law James M. Willms, her grandsons James Z. Willms and Phillip G. Willms, her sister Kathleen Brantley Jones, and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Special thanks go to Gloria Castellon, her faithful caregiver for nine years, the staff at Memory Care New Braunfels, and the wonderful team at Freedom Hospice.
A memorial service is pending at a future date. Memorial gifts can be made to First United Methodist Church in Seguin or a musical charity of your choice.
